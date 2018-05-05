 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down
World

Police Have Detained Hundreds Of Protesters In Russia Ahead Of Putin's Inauguration

Among those held by police was Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had called for nationwide demonstrations two days before Vladimir Putin is due to be sworn in for a fourth term as president.

Posted on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Nearly 600 people rallying against Russian President Vladimir Putin were detained during protests across the country on Saturday, according to a human rights group.

Thousands turned out in cities nationwide to demonstrate ahead of Putin&#x27;s inauguration on Monday, which will see him take up another six-year term.OVD-Info, a group that monitors political repression in Russia, reported on Twitter than by 4 p.m. local time nearly 600 people had been detained.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Thousands turned out in cities nationwide to demonstrate ahead of Putin's inauguration on Monday, which will see him take up another six-year term.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors political repression in Russia, reported on Twitter than by 4 p.m. local time nearly 600 people had been detained.

Among them was Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had called for the mass demonstrations under the banner, "He is not our czar."

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Navalny was pictured being removed by riot police from the demonstration in the capital's Pushkin Square.

Video of Alexey @navalny being detained by police today in central #Moscow, #Russia: #RussiaProtests
Alex Kokcharov @AlexKokcharov

Video of Alexey @navalny being detained by police today in central #Moscow, #Russia: #RussiaProtests

Reply Retweet Favorite

The detentions came as clashes broke out between opposition supporters and pro-Putin activists.

At least 50 people were held by police in Moscow, according to OVD-Info. Nearly 100 were detained in Chelyabinsk, while 75 were detained and then released in Yakutsk.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

At least 50 people were held by police in Moscow, according to OVD-Info. Nearly 100 were detained in Chelyabinsk, while 75 were detained and then released in Yakutsk.

The protests follow presidential elections in March which saw Putin win 77% of the vote.

US President Donald Trump drew criticism after he congratulated Putin on his win, with commentators accusing him of applauding a political strongman.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump drew criticism after he congratulated Putin on his win, with commentators accusing him of applauding a political strongman.

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App