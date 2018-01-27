 back to top
A Suicide Bomber Driving An Ambulance Has Killed Dozens Of People In Kabul

At least 40 people have been killed and 140 injured after an attacker detonated explosives packed into an ambulance in Afghanistan's capital, officials say.

Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Wakil Kohsar / AFP / Getty Images

At least 40 people have been killed and 140 injured after a blast tore through a busy area in Kabul on Saturday morning, the Afghan Public Health Ministry said.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives packed into an ambulance near a group of embassies and government buildings in the northwest neigborhood of Shar-e Naw.

Rahmat Gul / AP

The attacker used the emergency vehicle as a guise to pass an initial security checkpoint, according to a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, detonating the explosives when he reached a second checkpoint.

Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

Images emerged on social media of thick clouds of smoke rising above the city center.

An explosion in downtown #Kabul, possible suicide attack, details to fallow. #Afghanistan
Pajhwok Afghan News @pajhwok

An explosion in downtown #Kabul, possible suicide attack, details to fallow. #Afghanistan

Dejan Panic, who works in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, described the attack as a "massacre".

The group said on Twitter that more than 50 people had been brought to its hospital.

Esplosione a #Kabul vicino all’ex ministero degli interni. Per ora oltre 50 feriti portati all’ospedale di EMERGENC… https://t.co/yJAau13cQ7
EMERGENCY @emergency_ong

Esplosione a #Kabul vicino all'ex ministero degli interni. Per ora oltre 50 feriti portati all'ospedale di EMERGENC… https://t.co/yJAau13cQ7

The explosion happened near the old Interior Ministry building, a government spokesperson told AFP. The European Union and the High Peace Council also have offices in the area, close to the Swedish, Indonesian and Indian embassies.

Mohammad Ismail / Reuters

A police officer told local journalist Bilal Sarwary that he had "picked up a number of dead bodies".

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes less than a week after the group's militants killed 22 people in a Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

