What You Need To Know To Understand The Latest Drama Between Israel And The US

5. Let’s jump ahead to 2009, though, when the issue of Jewish settlements in the West Bank really began to come to a head.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP / Getty Images

The hardline Islamist group Hamas violently seized control of the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2007, less than two years after Israel had unilaterally withdrawn from the Gaza Strip and dismantled its settlements there. The more moderate Fatah Party was left to lead the Palestinian Authority from the West Bank, an area which Palestinians saw as earmarked for their future state but which was also seen as part of the historic Jewish state by nationalistic and religious Jewish settler groups. Since 2007, various polls have found an overall increase of support for the settlements among the Israeli public.

The settlers aren’t without some serious political support inside Israel. And the parties that back them include leaders who don’t believe in the “two state solution” — an independent Israel and Palestine co-existing side by side — that has been accepted as the goal of the peace process for the last decade and a half.