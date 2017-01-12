Turkey’s President Gave Trump Props For Shutting Down A Reporter

1. During his first news conference since the election, President-elect Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN, deriding the outlet as spreading “fake news.”

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

“No, I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump yelled at CNN’s Jim Acosta. “I’m not going to give you a question.”

“You are fake news,” he announced, having spent much of his earlier time during the conference addressing a CNN report about an unverified dossier of accusations against him — and BuzzFeed News’ publication of the entire document.