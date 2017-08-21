This Is How We Got To Trump's Decision On Afghanistan

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Bannon, like Trump prior to his election, believed that efforts should be diverted from Afghanistan and instead focused on US domestic concerns. (A proposal from Bannon to replace US military forces with private security forces reportedly went nowhere.)

National security adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in turn argued in favor of meeting the demands of the generals on the ground. The final decision on the new strategy came on Friday after a day of meetings at Camp David; Bannon, who by the end of the day would be out of his job, did not attend.