Neo-Nazis Waved The US Flag At A March And Pledged Support For Trump

1. Today in “things that aren’t great,” a small group of far-right protesters in Croatia carried the US flag while shouting pro-Nazi slogans and pledged support to President Donald Trump.

Stringer / AFP / Getty Images

The few dozen black-clad demonstrators were members of the small Indigenous Croatian Party of Rights (A-HSP), a far-right political group that is too small to be represented in Croatia’s parliament. But they definitely know how to grab people’s attention, as Sunday’s gathering in Zagreb, the country’s capital, showed.