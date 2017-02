1. This is Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson. He is wrong about pineapple on pizza. Very wrong. Just look at the expression on his face, which exudes regret for his thoughts.

Geirix / Reuters

Johannesson launched an international incident last Thursday when visiting a school in Akureyri, according to local Icelandic outlet Visir.is. The president, when taking questions from students, said he was “firmly opposed” to pineapple pizza, adding that he could enact a law banning pineapple on pizza.