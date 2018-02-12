The President Of The Philippines Said His Soldiers Should Shoot Rebel Women In The Vagina

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last week told soldiers under his command that when engaging with rebel women, they should shoot them in the vagina.

Duterte, a former mayor of Manila who has made numerous incendiary remarks since taking office in 2016, made the comments while speaking to former rebels at a private event on Feb. 7.

During his speech, he described an imaginary conversation between a general and a solider, "'Are there any women holding guns?' 'Sir, she's a fighter.

An Amazon.' 'Shoot the [slang term for vagina].'"



The official transcript of Duterte's comments released by his office replaces the word "vagina" and the slang for it with a set of dashes. According to the transcript, the male audience laughed.



"Tell the soldiers: There's a new order coming from the mayor. We

won't kill you. We will just shoot your vagina so that ... If there are no vaginas it would be useless," he said, according to local media reports.



Duterte went on to wonder aloud why any woman would join the communist New People's Army (NPA).

"We have pills for free," he said. "Why would you give birth six, seven times and you're an NPA? Then you'd go to war, you leave your family behind. I feel pity for the person."



Duterte's comments went mostly unnoticed until a Facebook post Sunday from feminist group Gabriela condemned them. The president's "latest nasty remark openly encourages violence against women, contributes to the impunity on such, and further confirms himself as the most dangerous macho-facist in the government right now," the post read.