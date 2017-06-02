Sections

World

Everyone In Spain Has Become Really Angry At This Very Confused Japanese Man

Leave @tas alone.

Guillermo del Palacio
Guillermo del Palacio
Redactor de BuzzFeed, España
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, a ban preventing Spanish football team Atlético Madrid from signing players until January 2018 was upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport, or 'TAS' for short. It was a pretty big story in Spain.

TAS is a mediation organization based in Switzerland. They are not Tasuku Okawa, editor of Goal.com in Japan and owner of the @tas Twitter account.

@tas

Following the news Okawa was tweeted by numerous fans, thinking he was the organization. He tried to correct Atlético fans in a now viral tweet.

Señores,me llamo Tasuku y me llaman
大川佑 | Goal編集長 @tas

Señores,me llamo Tasuku y me llaman "TAS". No hagan los tweets poniendo @TAS porque ustedes me están matando!! jaja

"Gentlemen, my name is Tasuku and they call me "TAS". Do not tweet with @TAS because you are killing me !! LOL"

Okawa told BuzzFeed News that he has received "dozens" of tweets from angry Spanish football fans. Okawa said the tweets started before the decision was announced, and quickly went from polite to "only offensive words."

@tas atletico Madrid 😭
لقمان كولتشونيرو @LJahdami

@tas atletico Madrid 😭

@TAS PORTATE BIEN
Oblakismo @ForkunCillo

@TAS PORTATE BIEN

"Behave yourself"

When people discovered what had happened, they found it pretty funny.

@tas @PabloCortesT Jajajajajaja
Javi @Fueradelocomun

@tas @PabloCortesT Jajajajajaja

"hahahaha."

@tas Jajajajajaja me muerooooo.
Ｒａｕｌｇａｒｃｉｓｍｏ @RauIgarcismo

@tas Jajajajajaja me muerooooo.

"hahahah I'm dead."

Some people just chose to blame Okawa anyway.

@tas Me debes una carrera y un mercado de fichajes
@AdrianVG__

@tas Me debes una carrera y un mercado de fichajes

"You owe me a career and a transfer market."

And turn Okawa's tweet into a meme.

But, basically, people just wanted to acknowledge how politely he handed the situation.

@tas ERES DIOS.
Alvaro¥ @RodriguezRMCF

@tas ERES DIOS.

"Are you god."

In the end, Okawa took the whole thing pretty well, "as a person who is dedicated to football information, this is perfect," he said.

@tas @InmaPlata93 Legend
Gerard S. @GerardSolanas

@tas @InmaPlata93 Legend

This post was translated from Spanish.

Guillermo del Palacio es Redactor de BuzzFeed y vive en Madrid

Contact Guillermo del Palacio at guillermo.delpalacio@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

