 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

A Fire Just Broke Out At Trump Tower In New York

Firefighters responded to a blaze at President Donald Trump's marquee high-rise Saturday after a fire broke out on the 50th floor.

Posted on
Grace Wyler
Grace Wyler
BuzzFeed News Reporter
#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) https://t.co/0Smiljyupg
FDNY @FDNY

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) https://t.co/0Smiljyupg

Reply Retweet Favorite

The New York Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan Saturday after a blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the high-rise owned by President Donald Trump.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, which was initially reported as a two-alarm blaze but upgraded as the flames spread to multiple units. One serious injury has been reported, according to a tweet from FDNY.

President Trump, who was with his family in Washington, DC, this weekend, declared in a tweet Saturday evening that the fire was "out." Shortly after his tweet was sent, however, fire officials tweeted that they remained on the scene, and said the fire had been upgraded to a four-alarm blaze.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News reached out to FDNY for clarification, but did not immediately receive a response.

Videos posted on social media showed the fire burning through the windows of the high-rise as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Fire at Trump Tower #trumptower
Michael J Lukiman @michael_lukiman

Fire at Trump Tower #trumptower

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Fire in Trump Tower worsening
Peter Thomas Roth @PeterThomasRoth

Fire in Trump Tower worsening

Reply Retweet Favorite


Trump Tower is on fire.
Evan McMullin @Evan_McMullin

Trump Tower is on fire.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

Grace Wyler is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Grace Wyler at grace.wyler@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App