A Fire Just Broke Out At Trump Tower In New York

The New York Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan Saturday after a blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the high-rise owned by President Donald Trump.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire, which was initially reported as a two-alarm blaze but upgraded as the flames spread to multiple units. One serious injury has been reported, according to a tweet from FDNY.
President Trump, who was with his family in Washington, DC, this weekend, declared in a tweet Saturday evening that the fire was "out." Shortly after his tweet was sent, however, fire officials tweeted that they remained on the scene, and said the fire had been upgraded to a four-alarm blaze.
BuzzFeed News reached out to FDNY for clarification, but did not immediately receive a response.
Videos posted on social media showed the fire burning through the windows of the high-rise as emergency crews responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
