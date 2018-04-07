A Fire Just Broke Out At Trump Tower In New York

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) https://t.co/0Smiljyupg

The New York Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan Saturday after a blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the high-rise owned by President Donald Trump.



It is not yet clear what caused the fire, which was initially reported as a two-alarm blaze but upgraded as the flames spread to multiple units. One serious injury has been reported, according to a tweet from FDNY.

President Trump, who was with his family in Washington, DC, this weekend, declared in a tweet Saturday evening that the fire was "out." Shortly after his tweet was sent, however, fire officials tweeted that they remained on the scene, and said the fire had been upgraded to a four-alarm blaze.