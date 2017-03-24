20 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of The Week

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
In The News Today
- After the health care fail, it's unclear if Republicans and Trump will find consensus on other big ticket items.
- A viral Instagram post falsely claimed 14 black girls went missing over 24 hours in Washington, DC, but that doesn't mean there isn't a problem. Now lawmakers are taking action.
- People in the country Belarus took to the streets and opposed a "social parasites" tax on people who have been unemployed for six months.
- Heads up, Harry Potter fans. You can now get Butterbeer ice cream at your grocery store 🍦✨
Connect With USNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.