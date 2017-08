23 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week

Ben Curtis / AP

A man seeking safety walks with his hands in the air through a thick cloud of tear gas toward riot police, as police clashed with protesters throwing rocks in the Kawangware slum of Nairobi on Aug. 10. International observers urged Kenyans to be patient as they awaited final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging, but clashes between police and protesters again erupted in Nairobi. Incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner on Aug. 11.