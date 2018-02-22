This Is What More Than 20 Years Of Mass Shootings Looks Like In The US

Columbine High School massacre — April 20, 1999
Red Lake shootings — March 21, 2005
Virginia Tech shooting — April 16, 2007
Binghamton shootings — April 3, 2009
Fort Hood shooting — Nov. 5, 2009
Tucson shooting — Jan. 8, 2011
Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — Dec. 14, 2012
Aurora shooting — July 20, 2012
Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting — Aug. 5, 2012
Washington Navy Yard shooting — Sept. 16, 2013
Isla Vista killings — May 23, 2014
Charleston church shooting — June 17, 2015
Chattanooga shootings — July 16, 2015
Umpqua Community College shooting — Oct. 1, 2015
Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood shooting — Nov. 27, 2015
San Bernardino attack — Dec. 2, 2015
Dallas, Texas — July 7–8, 2016
Orlando nightclub shooting — June 12, 2016
Congressional baseball shooting — June 14, 2017
Las Vegas shooting — Oct. 1, 2017
Sutherland Springs church shooting — Nov. 5, 2017
Stoneman Douglas High School shooting — Feb. 14, 2018
