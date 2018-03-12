Here Are Some Of The Most Memorable Givenchy Looks

In 1952, he founded the House of Givenchy, a luxury fashion and perfume company based in Paris. For the past seven decades, Givenchy has made himself legendary for coming up with personal and professional designs for people like Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He also inspired the the initial concept for "the little black dress," after designing Hepburn's in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

The official Givenchy Instagram account wrote in a caption, "The House of Givenchy pays homage to its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. His enduring influence and his approach to style reverberates to this day. He will be greatly missed."

Givenchy left behind a long, rich legacy of work. Here are some iconic photos of his and his company's designs during his lifetime: