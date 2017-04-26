Here Are The National Monuments At Risk Under Donald Trump

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order asking the Department of the Interior to review all national monuments established since January 1996 — specifically those that are 100,000 acres or larger in size. In a statement following the order's signing, Trump described the action as focused on curbing the abuse of federal power and to return control to the American people.
Here are the national monuments that fall within the review criteria:
Bears Ears National Monument in Utah:
Mojave Trails National Monument in California:
Marianas Trench Marine National Monument in the Mariana Archipelago:
Sand to Snow National Monument in California:
Basin and Range National Monument in Nevada:
Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument in the central Pacific Ocean:
Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in New Mexico:
Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in California:
Sonoran Desert National Monument in Arizona:
Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada:
Rose Atoll Marine National Monument in the South Pacific Ocean:
Giant Sequoia National Monument in California:
Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean and Northwestern Hawaiian Islands:
Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona:
Carrizo Plain National Monument in California:
Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona:
Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in California:
Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana:
Ironwood Forest National Monument in Arizona:
San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in California:
Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in Colorado:
Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the coast of New England:
Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in New Mexico:
Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah:
Hanford Reach National Monument in Washington:
BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.