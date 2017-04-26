Sections

Here Are The National Monuments At Risk Under Donald Trump

"This should never have happened." — President Donald Trump

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order asking the Department of the Interior to review all national monuments established since January 1996 — specifically those that are 100,000 acres or larger in size. In a statement following the order's signing, Trump described the action as focused on curbing the abuse of federal power and to return control to the American people.

Here are the national monuments that fall within the review criteria:

Bears Ears National Monument in Utah:

Bureau of Land Management

Mojave Trails National Monument in California:

Bureau of Land Management

Marianas Trench Marine National Monument in the Mariana Archipelago:

Bureau of Land Management

Sand to Snow National Monument in California:

Bureau of Land Management

Basin and Range National Monument in Nevada:

Bureau of Land Management

Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument in the central Pacific Ocean:

Bureau of Land Management

Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in New Mexico:

Bureau of Land Management

Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in California:

Bob Wick / Creative Commons

Sonoran Desert National Monument in Arizona:

Bureau of Land Management

Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada:

Bureau of Land Management

Rose Atoll Marine National Monument in the South Pacific Ocean:

NOAA / US Department of Commerce.

Giant Sequoia National Monument in California:

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean and Northwestern Hawaiian Islands:

Bureau of Land Management

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona:

Bureau of Land Management

Carrizo Plain National Monument in California:

Bureau of Land Management

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona:

Bureau of Land Management

Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in California:

Bureau of Land Management

Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana:

Bureau of Land Management

Ironwood Forest National Monument in Arizona:

Bureau of Land Management

San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in California:

Steve Proehl / Getty Images

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in Colorado:

Bureau of Land Management

Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the coast of New England:

Noaa Office Of Ocean Exploration / AP

Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in New Mexico:

Bureau of Land Management

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah:

Bureau of Land Management

Hanford Reach National Monument in Washington:

Joel W. Rogers / Getty Images

