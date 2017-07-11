Sections

17 Completely Insane Things You Can Buy In A Russian Gift Shop

How could you leave Moscow without picking up a few souvenirs?

Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

1. A gold-plated iPhone 7 with Donald Trump's face and a price tag of 197,000 rubles (approximately $2,971):

Vasily Maximov / AFP / Getty Images

2. A complete set of Trump family Russian nesting dolls:

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

3. There's even one with Barack Obama hiding in Trump's belly:

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

4. If you're lucky, you might find a Hillary Clinton doll sandwiched somewhere between Putin and Trump:

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

5. Or if a more ~realistic~ doll is on the shopping list:

Maxim Marmur / AFP / Getty Images

6. There's this incredible painting of Donald Trump that really deserves to be in a museum:

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

7. Just a normal T-shirt with the friendly, not at all serious reminder that "KGB STILL WATCHING YOU":

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

8. Just some T-shirts of a cool guy wearing some cool shades — nothing to see here:

Laski Diffusion - Wojtek Laski / Getty Images

9. There's this chrome-plated AK-47 fully automatic assault rifle:

Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

10. This meticulously carved wooden sculpture of Vladimir Putin casually riding a fucking bear:

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

11. For the coffee drinker in your life, you might pick up a mug featuring any of these Russian heroes — Putin, Trump, or the Beatles:

Kommersant Photo / Getty Images

12. Or maybe this mug of Putin and Trump making pouty faces together:

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

13. In Russian gift shops, life imitates art:

Ilya Naymushin / Reuters

14. It's really not uncommon to see baby Donald in the arms of daddy Putin:

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

15. Before you leave Russia, don't forget to pick your Trump/Putin "We Heart Russia" tee:

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

16. These crucial accessories for your Russian investigation cosplay outfit:

Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

17. And, of course, the complete collection of Donald Trump's books translated into Russian:

Ap / AP/REX/Shutterstock

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

