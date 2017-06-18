Can You Guess Whose Dad This Is?

-
1. Whose dad is a country music star?Justin BieberVanessa HudgensMiley CyrusDemi Lovato
That's Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus!Via Getty Images
2. Any clue who the son of this rapper turned actor is?Big SeanJaden SmithTygaA$AP Rocky
That's Jaden Smith's Dad, Will Smith!Via Getty Images
3. Who's the daughter of this guy?Selena GomezMadonnaLady GagaKaty Perry
That's Lady Gaga's dad, Joe Germanotta!Via Getty Images
4. Any clue who might be his daughter?RhiannaAlicia KeysNicki MinajBeyoncé
That's Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles!Via Getty Images
5. What about this famous fella?Ben StillerOwen WilsonAdam SandlerJim Carrey
That's Ben Stiller's dad, Jerry Stiller!Via Getty Images
6. Whose the child of this famous actor?Ben AffleckAngelina JolieMegan FoxRyan Gosling
That's Angelina Jolie's dad, Jon Voight!Via Getty Images
7. Any clue whose dad this is?Natalie PortmanMila KunisDaisy RidleyScarlett Johansson
That's Natalie Portman's dad, Avner Portman!Via Getty Images
8. Do you know whose daughter belongs to this famous news anchor?Lena DunhamJemima KirkeAllison WilliamsZosia Mamet
That's Allison William's dad, Brian Williams!Via Getty Images
9. Any idea whose dad this might be?George ClooneyKate WinsletClaire DanesLeonardo DiCaprio
That's Leonardo DiCaprio's dad, George DiCaprio!Via Getty Images
10. What about the daughter of this man with 28 Grammy awards?Rashida JonesAngela BassettTaraji P. HensonLupita nyong’o
That's Rashida Jones' dad, Quincy Jones!Via Getty Images
11. And this guy?Jennifer LopezDrakeBritney SpearsMariah Carey
That's Jennifer Lopez' father, David Lopez!Via Getty Images
12. Any idea of which pop star has this guy as their dad?Taylor SwiftCharlie PuthAriana GrandeMeghan Trainor
That's Meghan Trainor's dad, Gary Trainor!Via Getty Images
13. Whose the son of this proud father?The WeekndKanye WestDrakeKendrick Lamar
That's Drake's dad, Dennis Graham!Via Getty Images
14. What about this SNL alumni dad?Tina FeyJimmy FallonAmy PoehlerWill Ferrell
That's Will Ferrell's dad, Lee Ferrell!Via Getty Images
15. What about the child of this accomplished rock star?Charlize TheronMichelle RodriguezEmily BluntLive Tyler
That's Liv Tyler's dad, Steven Tyler!Via Getty Images
