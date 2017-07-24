Jared Kushner Has Detailed Four Meetings With Russians During The Campaign And Transition

Jared Kushner has issued a statement ahead of his congressional testimony on Monday, in which he details four contacts with Russians over the course of the campaign and transition, and denies any collusion.



Multiple news outlets received a copy of the statement early on Monday morning.



In the statement, the president's adviser and son-in-law said he had "hardly any" contacts with Russia or Russian representatives during the campaign.



At the conclusion of the 11-page document, Kushner said: "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required."



In the statement, Kushner also insists he did not read the infamous email chain about a meeting with a Russian lawyer revealed by Donald Trump Jr. at the time, and regarded the meeting as "a waste of our time." "That email was on top of a long back and forth that I did not read at the time. As I did with most emails when I was working remotely, I quickly reviewed on my iPhone the relevant message that the meeting would occur at 4:00 PM at his office. Documents confirm my memory that this was calendared as "Meeting: Don Jr.| Jared Kushner." No one else was mentioned," Kushner said. Share On email Share On email

"I arrived at the meeting a little late. When I got there, the person who has since been identified as a Russian attorney was talking about the issue of a ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian children. I had no idea why that topic was being raised and quickly determined that my time was not well-spent at this meeting."



"Reviewing emails recently confirmed my memory that the meeting was a waste of our time and that, in looking for a polite way to leave and get back to my work, I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for ten or so minutes and wrote 'Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting.' I had not met the attorney before the meeting nor spoken with her since."



Kushner's statement also gives his account of a meeting on December 1 with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Trump's now-former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.



"I did not suggest a 'secret back channel,'" he said. "I did not suggest an on-going secret form of communication for then or for when the administration took office. I did not raise the possibility of using the embassy or any other Russian facility for any purpose other than this one possible conversation in the transition period. We did not discuss sanctions."



The other two meetings with Russian representatives detailed in Kushner's statement include the time he "shook hands [and] exchanged brief pleasantries" with ambassadors including Kislyak following then-candidate Trump's foreign policy speech at Washington D.C.'s Mayflower Hotel in April 2016.



The final meeting detailed in the statement is with a man named Sergey Gorkov, during the transition on Dec. 13. Kushner said that meeting had come about at the insistence of Kislyak, whom Kushner had sent his assistant to meet on Dec. 12 "to avoid offending the ambassador." Kushner said he had turned down prior requests to meet Kislyak personally in the days previously.



Kushner says Kislyak has had described Gorkov as "a banker and someone with a direct line to the Russian President who could give insight into how Putin was viewing the new administration and best ways to work together."



"I agreed to meet Mr. Gorkov because the Ambassador has been so insistent, said he had a direct relationship with the President, and because Mr. Gorkov was only in New York for a couple days."

Kushner said the meeting lasted twenty to twenty-five minutes, during which Kushner received two gifts: " a piece of art from Nvgorod, the village where my grandparents were from in Belarus, and the other was a bag of dirt from that same village."

Kushner denied trying to conceal the Gorkov meeting, or that he took it in his capacity as a businessman, stating that he gave the gifts to his assistant to formally register with the transition office.



The statement says Gorkov told Kushner "a little about his bank and made some statements about the Russian economy. He said that he was friendly with President Putin, expressed disappointment with U.S.-Russia relations under President Obama and hopes for a better relationship in the future. As I did at the meeting with Ambassador Kislyak, I expressed the same sentiments I had with other foreign officials I met. There were no specific policies discussed."



"We had no discussion about the sanctions imposed by the Obama Administration. At no time was there any discussion about my companies, business transactions, real estate projects, loans, banking arrangements or any private business of any kind. At the end of the short meeting, we thanked each other and I went on to other meetings. I did not know or have any contact with Mr. Gorkov before that meeting, and I have had no reason to connect with him since," Kushner's statement read.



Kushner's statement also addresses the disclosure of foreign contacts in his security clearance form during the transition period.



He says his assistant initially submitted an incompleted version of the form as a result of a miscommunication. Kushner said he informed the transition team of this as soon as he was aware of it, and submitted supplemental information "the very next day".

"The supplement disclosed that I had "numerous contacts with foreign officials" and that we were going through my records to provide an accurate and complete list. I provided a list of those contacts in the normal course, before my background investigation interview and prior to any inquiries or media reports about my form."



"It has been reported that my submission omitted only contacts with Russians. That is not the case. In the accidental early submission of the form, all foreign contacts were omitted," Kushner's statement read. "The supplement disclosed that I had "numerous contacts with foreign officials" and that we were going through my records to provide an accurate and complete list. I provided a list of those contacts in the normal course, before my background investigation interview and prior to any inquiries or media reports about my form." This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

