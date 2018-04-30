 back to top
Sasha Obama Hung Out Backstage With Cardi B And Offset At A DC Music Festival

The former first daughter is way cooler than your average 16-year old.

Ellie Hall
Former first daughter Sasha Obama hung out with with rappers Cardi B and Offset in Washington, DC over the weekend, per photos posted to Twitter by fan accounts.

Cardi B and Offset with Sasha Obama

The pictures, which appear to have been taken Saturday night at the Broccoli City Festival, show Sasha Obama and the two festival headliners chilling backstage.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to former President Barack Obama's press office for comment.

The photos look like they were taken in the same place as this picture that Cardi B posted to her official Instagram Saturday night (and her outfit is the same).

The pregnant rapper, whose Broccoli City Festival performance was her last before the birth of her first child, retweeted the images onto her timeline on Sunday night.

The festival's official Twitter account also shared the pictures.

We love OUR President’s daughter! Hey Sasha 😘✌🏾 https://t.co/EYQCWdyYSL
We love OUR President’s daughter! Hey Sasha 😘✌🏾 https://t.co/EYQCWdyYSL

When the photos first emerged on Twitter Sunday afternoon, many accounts credited 22-year-old photographer Flo Ngala as the source and linked to a now-deleted Instagram post.

Cardi B, OFFset, and Sasha Obama at #BroccoliCity 💫 Photo by @FloNgala

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ngala for comment.

Ngala's website says that she's currently working as a "personal photographer for the likes of Cardi B and Gucci Mane" so it seems very possible that she captured the backstage pictures.

Even though her dad's no longer the president, Sasha Obama is still clearly a VIP.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

