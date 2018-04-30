Sasha Obama Hung Out Backstage With Cardi B And Offset At A DC Music Festival

Former first daughter Sasha Obama hung out with with rappers Cardi B and Offset in Washington, DC over the weekend, per photos posted to Twitter by fan accounts.
The pictures, which appear to have been taken Saturday night at the Broccoli City Festival, show Sasha Obama and the two festival headliners chilling backstage.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to former President Barack Obama's press office for comment.
The photos look like they were taken in the same place as this picture that Cardi B posted to her official Instagram Saturday night (and her outfit is the same).
The pregnant rapper, whose Broccoli City Festival performance was her last before the birth of her first child, retweeted the images onto her timeline on Sunday night.
The festival's official Twitter account also shared the pictures.
When the photos first emerged on Twitter Sunday afternoon, many accounts credited 22-year-old photographer Flo Ngala as the source and linked to a now-deleted Instagram post.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ngala for comment.
Ngala's website says that she's currently working as a "personal photographer for the likes of Cardi B and Gucci Mane" so it seems very possible that she captured the backstage pictures.
Even though her dad's no longer the president, Sasha Obama is still clearly a VIP.
