Sasha Obama Hung Out Backstage With Cardi B And Offset At A DC Music Festival

Former first daughter Sasha Obama hung out with with rappers Cardi B and Offset in Washington, DC over the weekend, per photos posted to Twitter by fan accounts.

The pictures, which appear to have been taken Saturday night at the Broccoli City Festival, show Sasha Obama and the two festival headliners chilling backstage.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to former President Barack Obama's press office for comment.