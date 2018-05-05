Here Are The First Official Photos Of Prince Louis Of Cambridge

On Saturday night, Kensington Palace released two new photographs of Prince Louis of Cambridge, the newest royal baby and fifth in line to the throne.
The adorable photo of Prince Louis was taken by his mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge — aka Kate Middleton — at Kensington Palace on April 26, three days after the little prince's birthday.
They also released this ABSOLUTELY PRECIOUS picture of Princess Charlotte giving her new baby brother a cuddle on her 3rd birthday.
The picture, which was also taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, was taken on May 2nd, Princess Charlotte's third birthday.
"The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday," Kensington Palace said in the posts on Instagram.
The Duchess of Cambridge also took the first photographs of Prince George with his new sister Princess Charlotte in 2015.
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.