Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos sued publishing company Simon & Schuster for breach of contract for canceling the publication of his book, Dangerous, in July.

Last week, the publishing company submitted documents to the New York County Court to support their claim that the manuscript had substantial problems — before the public outcry surrounding Yiannopoulos's book deal. Among these documents was an early copy of Dangerous, along with notes from editor Mitchell Ivers.

According to his biography on Simon & Schuster, Ivers has edited the books of many influential conservatives, including former vice president Dick Cheney, Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, and even Donald Trump.