Lin-Manuel Miranda And Ben Platt Released A New Single To Benefit March For Our Lives

The single, "Found/Tonight," is a mash-up of two songs from the musicals Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Ellie Hall
Broadway legends Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt just dropped a new single to benefit the March for Our Lives initiative, and it's way too much.

The song, "Found/Tonight," is a mash-up of “You Will Be Found” from the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen and "The Story of Tonight" from Hamilton.

The mash-up was produced and arranged by Alex Lacamoire, the musical supervisor for both productions.

When @Lin_Manuel and @BenSPLATT came over my apt to rehearse #FoundTonight, I got goose bumps the minute they started singing each other’s songs. I would tear up in the studio as I listened to the mix, thinking of the kids we made this for.
Miranda described the finished product as a "Musical Theater Marvel/DC crossover," and THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT IT IS, TBH.

Here's our Musical Theater Marvel/DC crossover. #FoundTonight 👇🏽Here's our Superman. Thank you @BenSPLATT. https://t.co/VbX3XZc8TL
In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Miranda and Platt said they were inspired by the thousands of students who mobilized for change following the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power," Miranda said. "In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us."

“When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn’t say no," Platt said. "Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”

Miranda said that the song is his way of "helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together."

Parkland shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez tweeted that she "couldn't stop crying" when she heard the song early Monday morning.

I just listened to it and I can’t stop crying I’m gonna listen to this forever holy heck https://t.co/QO7PlyaAOx
The Broadway stars are only some of the many artists who have lent their support to the movement. Two star-studded concerts will be held in Washington, DC, this weekend to raise money to end gun violence.

this is the time for action. join us in the fight against gun violence for the Stay Amped benefit show at The Anthem in D.C. on 3/23, the night before @AMarch4OurLives. proceeds​ ​go to @Everytown + @GiffordsCourage - tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am​ https://t.co/qzdO1Lqzrx https://t.co/PjOa0UOLTT
Following the March for Our Lives in Washington, DC, this Saturday, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Common, and other superstars will perform a benefit concert for the initiative.

This Saturday in DC, we #MarchForOurLives We are excited to announce @IAMJHUD @ArianaGrande @ddlovato @common &amp; @VicMensa will perform in support of our efforts to end gun violence in America. https://t.co/qe5NGU2QEY
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

