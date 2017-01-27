No, Trump Did Not Blink The White House Lights To Show He Was Watching Fox News

1. You’ve probably seen this clip going around the internet today.
It’s a clip from Wednesday’s episode of Fox and Friends that purportedly shows Donald Trump blinking the lights of a room in the White House to signal to the show’s hosts that he’s watching.
As a shot of the White House appears on the screen, one of the hosts says, “Now everybody’s up,” seemingly in reference to that fact that some of the White House windows are illuminated. The time is listed as 7 a.m. ET.
“According to a report, Donald Trump only watches the 7 o’clock hour of Fox and Friends,” the host continues, saying that he asked the president to blink the lights on and off earlier during the show if he was watching.
After he says this, the lights in one of the windows appears to go on and off, and the Fox and Friends hosts laugh and jokingly wish Trump a good morning.
3. BUT the clip in the tweet stops before the show’s hosts explain that the blinking lights aren’t actually real.
4. As you can see in the full clip, posted below, host Steve Doocy explicitly says that it’s not a real clip. “We’re just having a little fun.”
- Vice President Pence made an appearance at the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, DC, becoming the highest ranking elected official to ever speak at the annual rally.
- Melania Trump can sue a blogger for defamation after he claimed she was a high-end escort and that she had a mental breakdown, ruled a Maryland judge on Friday.
- President Trump will be meeting today with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and May is under pressure from human rights groups to challenge Trump over his statements that torture works.
- Several top Russian cybersecurity figures have been arrested, which may signal a shakeup linked to the US presidential election hacks.