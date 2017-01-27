Get Our News App
No, Trump Did Not Blink The White House Lights To Show He Was Watching Fox News

And Fox and Friends never claimed that he did.

Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. You’ve probably seen this clip going around the internet today.

It’s a clip from Wednesday’s episode of Fox and Friends that purportedly shows Donald Trump blinking the lights of a room in the White House to signal to the show’s hosts that he’s watching.

As a shot of the White House appears on the screen, one of the hosts says, “Now everybody’s up,” seemingly in reference to that fact that some of the White House windows are illuminated. The time is listed as 7 a.m. ET.

“According to a report, Donald Trump only watches the 7 o’clock hour of Fox and Friends,” the host continues, saying that he asked the president to blink the lights on and off earlier during the show if he was watching.

After he says this, the lights in one of the windows appears to go on and off, and the Fox and Friends hosts laugh and jokingly wish Trump a good morning.

3. BUT the clip in the tweet stops before the show’s hosts explain that the blinking lights aren’t actually real.

View this image ›

Fox and Friends

4. As you can see in the full clip, posted below, host Steve Doocy explicitly says that it’s not a real clip. “We’re just having a little fun.”

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

5. Welcome to 2017!

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.
