No, Trump Did Not Blink The White House Lights To Show He Was Watching Fox News

It’s a clip from Wednesday’s episode of Fox and Friends that purportedly shows Donald Trump blinking the lights of a room in the White House to signal to the show’s hosts that he’s watching.

As a shot of the White House appears on the screen, one of the hosts says, “Now everybody’s up,” seemingly in reference to that fact that some of the White House windows are illuminated. The time is listed as 7 a.m. ET.

“According to a report, Donald Trump only watches the 7 o’clock hour of Fox and Friends,” the host continues, saying that he asked the president to blink the lights on and off earlier during the show if he was watching.

After he says this, the lights in one of the windows appears to go on and off, and the Fox and Friends hosts laugh and jokingly wish Trump a good morning.