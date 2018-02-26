Morning Update: Michael B. Jordan can get it, and other news

Thousands of young innocent men are getting arrested after false accusations of being in ISIS

As ISIS militants return to their home countries, authorities across the Middle East are desperate to prove to their citizens that they can catch them — so desperate, that they’re arresting and convicting thousands of young innocent men who have nothing to do with ISIS. We examined cases against ISIS defendants and found that police and prosecutors often target innocent people, putting them behind bars or even on death row based on minimal evidence, while also wasting precious resources that could be used to pursue dangerous militants.

Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, shooting returned to their school for the first time since the attack “It is GOOD TO BE HOME,” tweeted one student. Hundreds of Parkland students and their families returned to Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School yesterday to retrieve their belongings and visit campus. It was their first visit since the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 people dead. The tweets and photos are all incredibly affecting. Survivors and their parents pan the idea of arming teachers Last week, survivors of the shooting and their families held a listening session with President Trump at the White House. Many pleaded with the president to enact stricter gun laws during an emotional, tense event. Now, several students and their parents say they are disappointed by his continued campaign to arm teachers. The president has repeatedly pushed the idea that teachers carry concealed weapons as a measure of security against mass shootings in schools. Top colleges say if students get suspended for protesting, it won’t hurt their chances of admission First, as high school students lead the charge for more gun control, many high school districts promised to suspend all students who join walkouts to protest gun laws. Now, the country’s top colleges are promising that if high school students get suspended while protesting, it won’t hurt their admission chances. Those institutions include Yale, Dartmouth, Brown, MIT, the University of Virginia, and Northeastern, just to name a few.

North Korea says it could be willing to start talks with the US Just before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korean President Moon Jae-In said he had met with the North Korean delegation, and that the regime was "very willing" to begin talks with the US. It’s a particularly interesting development: North Korea had just accused the US of provoking new conflict after a new set of sanctions to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear ambitions.

Quick catch-up Weinstein bankruptcy: The Weinstein Company, the film studio founded by disgraced mogul Harvey Weinsein, announced it’s filing for bankruptcy after last-ditch efforts to sell the company’s assets fell through. Emma Chambers: The Notting Hill and Vicar of Dibley actor has died from natural causes at 53. Beautiful tributes have started to roll in, and people are sharing some of her best scenes. Canadian skier arrested: Canadian Olympic skier David Duncan, as well as his wife and coach, were arrested Saturday at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Reportedly, the three stole a tourist's pink Hummer and drove it near the Olympic village while drunk. Duncan said the incident "demonstrated poor judgement." Black Panther: It’s been out for 10 days, but Black Panther is still out here destroying records. In its second weekend, the film brought in $108 million domestically, bringing its domestic haul to $400 million. That gives Black Panther the second-best second weekend ever at the domestic box office, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

This woman is taking on sexism and racism in Italy — and getting death threats for it Laura Boldrini is the highest-ranking woman politician in Italy. She is a regular target for rape and death threats. While she’s running for reelection, the threats are so bad that she has to stay in a secret location. Earlier this year, members of the youth wing of one political party burned her in effigy. Another leader of a major party mocked Boldrini using an inflatable sex doll. Still, she refuses to back down. Last year, she filled Parliament with 1,400 women to hear testimonies from survivors of domestic violence. She told us it may have been the best day of her life: “Can you imagine the courage?” Read the extraordinary interview.

Why is Michael B. Jordan so hot right now? Amid the Sahara-level thirst for Michael B. Jordan, Bim Adewunmi digs into the actor's appeal. Just what is it about him that makes people so thirsty? It's not just his abs (though they help a bunch). It's his journey. As Adewunmi writes, "Michael B. Jordan is so hot right now because he appears to have worked at being better. "There is literally nothing hotter in the known world."







