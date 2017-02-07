This Is What It Was Like At The Campaign Kickoff For France’s Extreme Right
Trump fan Marine Le Pen’s rally featured anti-immigrant chants, campaign merchandise made in China, and a bunch of photos of Le Pen with horses.
France starts voting in its presidential election in April, and Marine Le Pen — representing the once-fringe, far-right National Front party — is among the frontrunners. She’s made no secret of her admiration for US President Donald Trump.
Le Pen was quick to congratulate Trump on his election victory and recently praised his travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.
She was spotted at Trump Tower in January, though White House press secretary Sean Spicer said she and the president didn’t meet. Le Pen told reporters Trump has her phone number. Trump adviser Steve Bannon called her niece Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, also a National Front politician, a “rising star,” and Maréchal-Le Pen tweeted in response that she was ready to work with him.
BuzzFeed France reporters were in Lyon this weekend as Le Pen kicked off her general election campaign. Here are a few of the things they saw:
14. And this selfie of Le Pen and Philippot with her new supporter, B-list ’90s actor Franck de Lapersonne, who was presented as a celebrity guest but nobody really remembered.
This post was translated from French.
