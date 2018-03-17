Trump's Lawyer Says He Wants The Mueller Probe Shut Down After McCabe's Firing

Share On more Share On more

President Donald Trump's personal attorney said on Saturday he prays that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein shuts down special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe in the wake of the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

"I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier,” Dowd told BuzzFeed News via email.

Dowd first gave the statement to the Daily Beast, who ran a story headlined, "Trump’s Lawyer: It’s Time to Fire Robert Mueller." (The website later changed the headline to, "Trump’s Lawyer: It’s Time to End the Mueller Probe".)



The Daily Beast also reported Dowd told them he was "speaking on behalf of the president, in his capacity as the president’s attorney."



When contacted by BuzzFeed News about whether he and the president wanted Mueller fired, and if so why, Dowd said, "NO! Not fire. Just end it on the merits in light of recent revelations."

When asked what "recent revelations" he was referring to, Dowd said, "House, Senate Intel, the texts messages of CI [counterintelligence] agents."

(The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee wrapped up its Russia investigation earlier this week, saying they had found no evidence of collusion with the Trump campaign — a move Democrats on the committee called premature. The Justice Department inspector general’s office is investigating text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who are under scrutiny for their private criticism of Trump).

CNN later reported that "a person close to the president" said that Dowd was speaking for himself and not the president.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, urged members of Congress to defend Mueller in light of Dowd's comments.

"Every member of Congress, Republican and Democrat, needs to speak up in defense of the Special Counsel. Now," Warner tweeted.