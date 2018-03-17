Andrew McCabe, The Fired Former No. 2 At The FBI, Wrote Memos About His Interactions With Trump

Andrew McCabe, the fired former deputy director of the FBI, kept personal memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, as well as what happened during the time period when the president fired former FBI director James Comey, a source familiar with the situation told BuzzFeed News.

McCabe no longer has the memos, the source noted, detailing that they are the same kind of memos that were kept by Comey.

Both CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had the memos. A spokesperson for the Special Counsel's Office declined to comment on the issue, and a Justice Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed that she did not know whether Mueller's office had the memos.

The Associated Press first reported the existence of the McCabe memos on Saturday afternoon, following Attorney General Jeff Sessions decision on Friday night to fire McCabe due what he wrote was an "unauthorized disclosure" to the media and a lack of candor with investigators.

McCabe, who was about 26 hours away from his retirement when the Justice Department announced his firing, had worked at the FBI since 1996. After being promoted to deputy director by Comey in 2016, he served as acting director for about three months after Trump fired Comey. McCabe told CNN that he had four interactions with Trump during that time.

The Comey memos have been a subject of keen interest — both in litigation to try to have them released to the public and as a key reference point in Comey's Hill testimony in June 2017.

In the testimony, Comey said outright that he made the detailed memos because he was afraid Trump would "lie" about their private conversations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

