Get Our News App
21 Things Draco Malfoy Should’ve Said In "Harry…
This Berry French Toast Bake Will Impress All Your…
A Republican Allegedly Said "I No Longer Have To Be…
We Trained Like The Kardashians For A Week video
Which Teen Movie Must Go?

Trump Just Unintentionally Shaded His Daughter Tiffany With A Simple Comma In A Tweet

Poor Tiffany. :(

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Everyone knows Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka are really close. He places great trust in her advice and she’s said to be his favorite child.

Everyone knows Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka are really close. He places great trust in her advice and she's said to be his favorite child.

View this image ›

Evan Vucci / AP

2. Which is perhaps why, despite his current hatred for CNN, he tweeted this on Monday night, urging fans to tune in to a CNN special report on Ivanka.

3. But Trump also has another daughter named Tiffany!

But Trump also has another daughter named Tiffany!

View this image ›

Carlo Allegri / Reuters

She’s the daughter of his second marriage to Marla Maples. (He also has a son, Baron, with current wife Melania).

After her parents split up, Tiffany grew up mostly in California with her mom, so didn’t get to live near her dad in New York City.

On Election Day the president-elect raised eyebrows when he said he was proud of Tiffany “to a lesser extent” than his other children.

“I’m very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent ‘cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific. They work so hard,” he told Fox News.

4. So, when you look again you see this tweet actually contains some unintended grammatical shade.

5. Can’t see it? Let New York Times Books editorial director Radhika Jones help you out.

6. That’s right: the comma after “daughter” implies Trump only has one daughter and her name is Ivanka.

If you’ve heard the musical Hamilton, it’s kind of like in that song “Take A Break” when Hamilton’s sister-in-law, Angelica, wonders whether a simple comma meant she was dear or the person who was most dear to him:

[ANGELICA]
In a letter I received from you two weeks ago
I noticed a comma in the middle of a phrase
It changed the meaning. Did you intend this?
One stroke and you’ve consumed my waking days
It says:

[HAMILTON AND ANGELICA]
“My dearest Angelica”

[ANGELICA]
With a comma after “dearest.” You’ve written

[HAMILTON AND ANGELICA]
“My dearest, Angelica.”

7. Reacting on Twitter, people felt sorry for Tiffany.

Aside from everything else, I expect that Tiffany is really digging that comma after 'daughter.' https://t.co/kb8tmzFiXg

— Jon Danziger (@jondanziger)

8. “The cruelest comma,” wrote the editorial director of GQ magazine.

@radhikajones the cruelest comma

— Devin Gordon (@Devingo913)

9. Maybe Trump himself didn’t tweet it?!

@MGrossman92 @cheeseheadlucy @realDonaldTrump Ivanka probably tweeted that herself -- because the comma.

— Mr Burlesk (@mrburlesk)

10. In summary, punctuation matters.

@jondanziger @Fritinancy @realDonaldTrump @CNN OMG! Punctuation!!

— margie kahn (@skigurl)

11. :(

:(

View this image ›

Gary Cameron / Reuters

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Before The Gold Rush: The Legendary Decorator Who Tried To Make Trump Tower Tasteful

by Jesse Kornbluth

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing