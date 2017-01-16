Trump Just Unintentionally Shaded His Daughter Tiffany With A Simple Comma In A Tweet

3. But Trump also has another daughter named Tiffany!

Carlo Allegri / Reuters

She’s the daughter of his second marriage to Marla Maples. (He also has a son, Baron, with current wife Melania).

After her parents split up, Tiffany grew up mostly in California with her mom, so didn’t get to live near her dad in New York City.

On Election Day the president-elect raised eyebrows when he said he was proud of Tiffany “to a lesser extent” than his other children.

“I’m very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent ‘cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific. They work so hard,” he told Fox News.