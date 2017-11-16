Sylvester Stallone Denies Story Alleging He And His Bodyguard Sexually Assaulted Teen Girl

Sylvester Stallone on Thursday vehemently denied a report that he allegedly forced a 16-year-old fan into a threesome with his bodyguard in the 1980s.

"This is a ridiculous, categorically false story," Michelle Bega, a spokeswoman for Stallone, said in a statement. "No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter."



"It never happened," Stallone, 71, added in a statement through his publicist.

The report published Thursday on DailyMail.com featured a redacted copy of a 1986 Las Vegas police report titled "possible sexual assault."

The story alleged Stone met the unnamed 16-year-old girl while filming a movie in the city and flirted with her while his his bodyguard, Michael "Mike" De Luca, then arranged for her to come to his hotel room.

The girl reportedly told police that while having sex with Stallone, he suddenly encouraged De Luca to join them without her permission from a hiding spot in the bathroom.

"[The girl] states it was at this time that she became very uncomfortable with the situation," the police report cited by the Daily Mail states. "She states she did not want to have any type of sexual contact with the bodyguard, but felt like she had no choice in the matter."

She also said she felt "intimidated" despite there being no physical force.

The bodyguard then allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him, before penetrating her, according to the report.