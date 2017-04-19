Tom Brady, Trump's Favorite NFL Player, Won't Be Going To The White House Today After All

Share On more Share On more

At least six members of the New England Patriots are boycotting today's trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win — but one big name has also announced he won't be able to make it.

Star quarterback Tom Brady, an old friend of President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday morning he wouldn't be able to attend the White House event due to "personal family matters."

"In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters," Brady said in a statement provided to ESPN.

The player previously cited a "family commitment" when he skipped the team's White House visit under President Obama following their Super Bowl victory in 2015.

Brady said Wednesday he was "so happy and excited" that the Patriots were being honored at the White House — an event typically held for the winning Super Bowl team.

"Thank you to the president for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team as long as I can remember," Brady said.

The quarterback said he hoped the team could win another championship and visit the White House again soon, and wished his teammates well.