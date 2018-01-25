Sorry, But Oprah Says She's Not Interested In Running For President

Ever since her rousing speech at this month's Golden Globe Awards, Oprah Winfrey has been the subject of some pretty intense political discussion.
Lots of people have been urging the former talk show host to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Her name was even help up on signs at Saturday's Women's March.
The speculation even made its way to the White House, where the current occupant, President Trump, joked with reporters that he could beat Oprah in an election. “I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.
Well, it turns out Trump may be right — at least for now. In a new interview with In Style magazine, Winfrey admitted she had met with someone who wanted to help her with a presidential campaign, but, she said, "that's not for me."
"I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," she said. "And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it."
