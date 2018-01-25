 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Sorry, But Oprah Says She's Not Interested In Running For President

"I don’t have the DNA for it."

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ever since her rousing speech at this month's Golden Globe Awards, Oprah Winfrey has been the subject of some pretty intense political discussion.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Lots of people have been urging the former talk show host to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Her name was even help up on signs at Saturday's Women's March.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Advertisement

The speculation even made its way to the White House, where the current occupant, President Trump, joked with reporters that he could beat Oprah in an election. “I don’t think she’s going to run,” he added.

Denis Balibouse / Reuters

Well, it turns out Trump may be right — at least for now. In a new interview with In Style magazine, Winfrey admitted she had met with someone who wanted to help her with a presidential campaign, but, she said, "that's not for me."

Winfrey said her best friend, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, has texted her regularly with messages from the public asking "when" she would run for office.But, she said, she doesn't have "the DNA" for politics.
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Winfrey said her best friend, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, has texted her regularly with messages from the public asking "when" she would run for office.

But, she said, she doesn't have "the DNA" for politics.

"I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," she said. "And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it."

Of course, we should note that lots of people who end up running for office give interviews before that saying they have absolutely no intention of running for office.
Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Of course, we should note that lots of people who end up running for office give interviews before that saying they have absolutely no intention of running for office.

Hmmmm.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

You Have To Watch Oprah's Incredible Golden Globes Speech Right Now

buzzfeed.com

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement