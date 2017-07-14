Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Trump And Macron Listened To A Band Cover "Get Lucky" And Reacted Very Differently

Macron: Oui. Trump: Non.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump and the first lady spent Thursday and Friday in Paris to mark Bastille Day, France's national holiday. The trip, which came at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, also marked 100 years since US forces entered World War I.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

As part of the festivities, the leaders attended a big military parade on the famed Champs-Élysées on Friday.

Pool New / Reuters

During the ceremony, a French army marching band played an amazing cover of a bunch of Daft Punk songs. (The electronic duo are French, in case you forgot).

Pool New / Reuters

But Trump and Macron had two, err, rather different reactions.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Macron's all, 'I'm digging this because I'm a hip, young president who grew up dancing to these sick beats in le discothèque.'

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

While Trump is, umm, not thinking those things.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

Here's Macron smiling as he reflects on how the French robots made a seamless transition from house to electronica to dance music.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

And here's Trump.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

Macron:💃

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

Trump: 😐

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

As some pointed out on Twitter, perhaps the 71-year-old Trump simply hadn't heard "Get Lucky" before.

Twitter: @TetZoo

And many, many people noted Trump's hair was at least bopping along to the beat.

Twitter: @PHpolicydoc
Twitter: @beg_sonia
Twitter: @smiledarling

To be fair, Trump did give a hearty round of applause, and even a whistle, when the song was over.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

Also, let's be honest, "Get Lucky" was way too overplayed.

Élysée / Via Facebook: elysee.fr

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews