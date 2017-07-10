Live Updates: Donald Trump Jr. Defends His Meeting With A Kremlin-Connected Lawyer

Here's what's happening:
- Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort — President Trump's former campaign manager — met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during the 2016 campaign after he was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.
- The news, reported first by the New York Times, comes amid multiple investigations into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to tip the election against Clinton.
- Many of Trump's critics are calling the report a bombshell — but there's a lot unknown about the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, and just how connected she is to the Kremlin.
- Meanwhile, Trump went on a Twitter rant on Monday morning, blasting Chelsea Clinton — who responded — and former FBI director James Comey and defending his decision to let his daughter and top aide, Ivanka, take his place during a high-level G20 meeting this weekend.
- And Republicans on Capitol Hill are trying to salvage their Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill this week, and the Congressional Budget Office is expected to release a new evaluation of the draft bill's impact on Americans. Trump is pressuring members of congress to get a deal done before they recess.
- Later in the week, Trump will travel to France for a Bastille Day visit.
Updates
Ivanka Trump Sat In For Her Dad At A G20 Leaders Meeting
Ivanka Trump sat in for her father at the start of Saturday's G20 working sessions with the 19 other world leaders attending the summit in Hamburg, Germany, two sources told BuzzFeed News.
One of the sources said, "Incredible!!!"
US President Donald Trump later returned to take his place. "Ivanka didn't take the floor during her brief 'tenure,'" one source said.
One of the sources speculated that Ivanka was at the table because there would be a discussion about women's empowerment later in the day, adding, "But still!!!"
A Russian negotiator tweeted, but later deleted, a photo of Ivanka sat next to UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
Trump defended the move on Monday, and said even German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with it — which she sort of did
—Alberto Nardelli