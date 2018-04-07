 back to top
A Vehicle Has Struck A Crowd In The German City Of Muenster, Causing Deaths And Injuries

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter
#münster
Paul Fegmann @Pauli_Feger

Police in the western German city of Muenster were urging people to avoid part of the city center on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly struck pedestrians.

Local newspaper Westfälische Nachrichten reported a van drove into a crowd in the city's old town.

On Twitter, police told people to avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl restaurant, saying there had been deaths and injuries.

"We are on site with all our force," police wrote. "You can help us by avoiding the area and please do not speculate."

German news agency DPA reported police had said the driver of the vehicle had killed himself.

In a photo from the scene shared on Twitter, the restaurant's outdoor seating appeared scattered and smashed by a vehicle.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence after a possible Van crash in #Muenster
Daniel Kollenberg @thedaniel3009

This isn’t the first time a vehicle has been driven into a crowd in Germany.

In Dec. 2016, a truck intentionally crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 and injuring 48 others.

The attacker, who had posted a video pledging allegiance to ISIS, was later killed in a shoot-out with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

