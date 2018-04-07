A Vehicle Has Struck A Crowd In The German City Of Muenster, Causing Deaths And Injuries

Share On more Share On more

Police in the western German city of Muenster were urging people to avoid part of the city center on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly struck pedestrians.

Local newspaper Westfälische Nachrichten reported a van drove into a crowd in the city's old town.

On Twitter, police told people to avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl restaurant, saying there had been deaths and injuries.

"We are on site with all our force," police wrote. "You can help us by avoiding the area and please do not speculate."

German news agency DPA reported police had said the driver of the vehicle had killed himself.

In a photo from the scene shared on Twitter, the restaurant's outdoor seating appeared scattered and smashed by a vehicle.