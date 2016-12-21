Get Our News App
Balding Men Try Spray-On Hair video
Are You Excited For Christmas?
14 Asian Women Who Are Changing The World
People Can’t Believe This Woman Only Came Second In…
People Are Moved By A Terminally Ill Boy Who Is…
What Grade Did Your Sex Life Get In 2016?
The Mysterious Disappearence Of These Children Will…
World

Twitter Is Being Flooded With Cat Pics In Response To The Berlin Attack

Introducing your new favorite hashtag: #KatzenStattSpekulationen, or #CatsNotSpeculation.

Dani Beck
Dani Beck
BuzzFeed-Redaktion, Deutschland

1. On Monday evening, a truck sped through a Christmas market at Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz. As is so often the case after such events, fake news spread quickly.

2. Soon thereafter, however, Twitter users began posting photos of their cats with the hashtag #KatzenStattSpekulationen, or #CatsNotSpeculation, in an effort to fight back against the flood of rumors and false reports.

3. This kitty knows that oversight and prudence are especially important in chaotic situations such as this.

“It’s important to look at the whole picture… #catsnotspeculation”

4. And this cat knows that cute animal pics are way, way better than spreading lies and prejudice.

“#CatsNotSpeculation if you don’t know anything, it’s better to post pictures of cats than to spread prejudice.”

5. This cat is named Lilly and she wants you to do yoga instead of making stuff up on the internet.

“Lilly says we should do yoga to relax. She says it helps! #CatsNotSpeculation”

6. Wow, what a team player.

Team #KatzenStattSpekulationen. 🐾💕

— (((Bogen-Hexe))) (@ArcheryTussi)

“Team #CatsNotSpeculation.”

7. Just another exemplary house cat.

Oh da mach ich doch sofort wieder gern mit <3 #KatzenStattSpekulationen #Breitscheidplatz

— LilaKiku (@KaliKiku)

“Totally taking part in this <3 #CatsNotSpeculation #Breitscheidplatz”

8. These two photogenic kitties are 100% better than fake news.

#katzenstattspekulationen und ja, meine Katzen sind unglaublich fotogen...

— Clara Veit (@ClaraDanida)

“#catsnotspeculation and yes, my cats are unbelievably photogenic…”

9. Mr. Walther is a role model to us all.

Herr Walther hat auch seinen Security Check auf Catbook gemacht. #KatzenstattSpekulationen

— Osik (@Osikx)

“Mr. Walther has also done his Security Check on Catbook. #CatsNotSpeculation”

You can now mark yourself as “safe” on Facebook so your friends don’t have to worry.

10. Now get some sleep and remember, spread love, not hate <3

Und damit gute Nacht 🙈 #KatzenStattSpekulationen

— Terr0cookie (@terr0rcookie)

“And with that, goodnight #CatsNotSpeculation”

This post was translated from German.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Dani Beck ist Social Media Redakteurin bei BuzzFeed und lebt in Berlin.
Contact Dani Beck at daniela.beck@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Pro-Trump Twitter Trolls Are Turning Their Attention To Angela Merkel

by Craig Silverman

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing