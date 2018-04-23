The Manhunt For Waffle House Shooting Suspect Travis Reinking Has Expanded

More than 160 law enforcement officers have expanded their search around Antioch, Tennessee for the suspect wanted in the shooting death of four people Sunday morning at a Waffle House.

Authorities revealed new details about the massacre and the movements of the suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking.

Though members of the local police, FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives have been searching the area in a grid pattern since the attack, authorities said Reinking was last seen by a civilian at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning standing shirtless in black pants beside a nearby apartment complex.



"If he is still in the woods, he’s been there now for more than 24 hours and at some point he’s going to have to come out for food and water," said a spokesperson for Nashville police.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said Reinking sat in his pickup truck outside the Waffle House before opening fire on workers and diners with an AR-15, naked except for a jacket, and then fleeing on foot.

On Monday authorities also reported that a citizen had found a soft laptop case that appeared to belong to Reinking in the area of the I-24 Highway and Old Hickory Boulevard, containing a cardboard luggage-ID card with his name and information hand-written inside. The citizen reported the find, though authorities said it was unclear whether it was left there before or after the shooting.

Reinking had also stolen a car, days prior to his shooting, officials said Monday, by pretending to be interested in purchasing a BMW and obtaining a fob allowing him to drive away. The vehicle was recovered at his home, officials said.

Asked whether law enforcement had any information on reports Reinking identified as a "sovereign citizen," a group identified by the FBI as an organization that engages in white supremacist domestic terrorism, the police spokesperson said he didn't "have anything to say about that."

According to a DC police report, Reinking had told the Secret Service months prior that that he "was a sovereign citizen and has a right to inspect the grounds" of the White House, while refusing to leave and demanding to speak to President Donald Trump.



"The crime he committed — a quadruple murder — there is nothing more urgent than that," the spokesperson said Monday.

Officials said they believe he had additional ammunition and was prepared to use a second clip in the attack.

"We fully believe that he had so much fire power with him that he could have continued real devastation to the persons who survived there in the Waffle House," the spokesperson said.

Several area schools went on lockout all day and canceled after school activities out of "an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.