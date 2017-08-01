Fox News Let Trump Review An Article Pushing A Fake Conspiracy Theory Before It Was Published: Lawsuit

The private detective who ignited a false conspiracy theory about a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer sued Fox News and others on Tuesday, saying the network "created fake news to advance President Trump’s agenda."

The news was first reported by NPR.

Rod Wheeler — a former DC Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective, who, per his LinkedIn, has been a contributor to Fox News since 2002 — said in the lawsuit that two quotes were attributed to him that he never said.

In a Fox News article, Wheeler said in May that the murdered staffer, Seth Rich, was in communication with Wikileaks and leaked DNC emails during the 2016 presidential campaign — not Russia, as major US intelligence agencies concluded. President Trump's campaign is under multiple investigations to determine if it colluded with Russia to tip the election in his favor.

The suit alleges the report's authors, Malia Zimmerman and Ed Butowsky, fabricated the quotes because "that's how the President wanted it" and includes a text message allegedly sent by Butowsky to Wheeler prior to the article's publication, stating that the president had read the article before it was published and "wants [it] out immediately."

