Yale Graduate Students Shut Down Streets At Commencement

More than a thousand graduate students and their supporters protested outside Yale's commencement on Monday, with police barricades separating the demonstrators from graduating students and their families.

The protesters criticized Yale administrators for opposing the unionization of its grad students, but cheered on the undergraduates as they arrived for the event.

"We're very proud of our beloved graduates," said Emily Sessions, a PhD candidate and member of Yale's academic worker union. "I love teaching and the work I do, but it's still real work, and we should be able to negotiate a contract to spell out the terms of that work."

Some protesters remembered talking the undergraduates through biology problems; others had graded their history papers just weeks prior. Now, they filled blocked-off streets adjacent to the graduation ceremony, seperated from their former students by lines of law enforcement, motorcycles and cop cars.

Earlier this month, a protest organized by the graduate student union led to 23 arrests after demonstrators blocked three traffic intersections, the New Haven Register reported.

Yale's graduate student union, a local chapter of the UNITE HERE union, has been asking the university to negotiate a contract for its members since it held successful union elections in February.

"Yale strongly values freedom of expression and respects the protesters’ right to demonstrate, but does not tolerate disruption of university events and activities or interference with speakers," the university said in a statement prior to the march. "The university regrets the union’s efforts to seek media attention by interfering with the day-to-day activities of our community."

