Betsy DeVos Was Booed Heavily As She Gave A Commencement Address

Secretary of education Betsy DeVos was repeatedly drowned out by deafening boos as she tried to give a commencement speech at a historically black college in Florida on Wednesday, a disastrous scene for an administration that has repeatedly tried to make overtures to American HBCUs.



The incessant chorus of booing and shouting from students and parents at Bethune-Cookman university in Daytona Beach caused DeVos to stumble over her words and speed through portions of her speech, which was at times almost inaudible inside the room.

More than a dozen graduates stood with their backs to DeVos throughout the entirety of her speech. Some members of the crowd were escorted from room with their fists raised in the black power symbol.

Perhaps the loudest boos of the event came when DeVos’s mentioned her planned visit to the home of the school’s founder and namesake, Mary McCleod Bethune, an educator and civil rights activist who is deeply beloved at the 3,600-student campus.

DeVos has been a lightening rod for criticism since she was announced as President Trump's Education Secretary, and the administration has made outreach to historically black colleges a priority. That outreach was complicated over the weekend, when President Trump suggested that a federal funding program for the schools may unconstitutionally discriminate based on race.

Trump later released a statement reiterating "my unwavering support for HBCUs and their critical educational missions," but leaders of the historically black college community said they were blindsided by the episode.

