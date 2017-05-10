Sections

Business

Betsy DeVos Was Booed Heavily As She Gave A Commencement Address

Students jeered and turned their backs, and one walked out while giving the black power symbol, as the Education Secretary spoke Wednesday.

Cora Lewis
Cora Lewis
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Molly Hensley-Clancy
Molly Hensley-Clancy
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Bethune-Cookman University / Via cookman.edu

Secretary of education Betsy DeVos was repeatedly drowned out by deafening boos as she tried to give a commencement speech at a historically black college in Florida on Wednesday, a disastrous scene for an administration that has repeatedly tried to make overtures to American HBCUs.

The incessant chorus of booing and shouting from students and parents at Bethune-Cookman university in Daytona Beach caused DeVos to stumble over her words and speed through portions of her speech, which was at times almost inaudible inside the room.

More than a dozen graduates stood with their backs to DeVos throughout the entirety of her speech. Some members of the crowd were escorted from room with their fists raised in the black power symbol.

Perhaps the loudest boos of the event came when DeVos’s mentioned her planned visit to the home of the school’s founder and namesake, Mary McCleod Bethune, an educator and civil rights activist who is deeply beloved at the 3,600-student campus.

DeVos has been a lightening rod for criticism since she was announced as President Trump's Education Secretary, and the administration has made outreach to historically black colleges a priority. That outreach was complicated over the weekend, when President Trump suggested that a federal funding program for the schools may unconstitutionally discriminate based on race.

Trump later released a statement reiterating "my unwavering support for HBCUs and their critical educational missions," but leaders of the historically black college community said they were blindsided by the episode.

Watch the full livestream of the speech here. BuzzFeed News reporter Molly Hensley-Clancy is at the event and will post updates as they come.

Cora Lewis is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Lewis reports on labor.

Contact Cora Lewis at cora.lewis@buzzfeed.com.

Molly Hensley-Clancy is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. She covers the intersection of business and education.

Contact Molly Hensley-Clancy at molly.hensley-clancy@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

