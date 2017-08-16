Baltimore Took Down Its Confederate Monuments Overnight

On this morning, my city lurches forward in a way that only happens when the cost of inertia is made clear. Thank y… https://t.co/uPYrcj86bF

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, journalists and activists started posting videos of city workers preparing to topple the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument in Baltimore's Wyman Dell Park.

"Mayor Catherine Pugh announced earlier this week that the Confederate Monuments would be removed," a spokesperson for the mayor's office told BuzzFeed News. "She decided it was time and ordered it be done overnight."

Just one day after the city council voted to immediately remove four Confederate statues in the city, social media posts showed crews taking the monuments down and carting them away in the middle of the night.

Soon after, videos showed the giant statue, of the two Confederate generals on horseback, being carted away on the back of a truck.

By the time the statue came down, a small crowd had gathered to celebrate its removal.

Though not a direct homage to the Confederacy, the monument commemorated Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney, author of the infamous Dred Scott decision, which upheld unrestricted slave ownership, and ruled that slaves and emancipated blacks could not be US citizens.

"Somewhere in the great eternal ether, Dred Scott is sitting with a scotch and cigar," David Simon, creator of the HBO series The Wire, tweeted, responding to the Taney statue's removal.

It was not yet clear what the status was of the other two Confederate monuments that the Baltimore City Council has slated for removal, although there were reports on Twitter that a third statue had been taken down early Wednesday.

The Baltimore removals come as several cities hasten to dismantle their Confederate monuments in the wake of the violent white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. The demonstrations, organized to protest the city's removal of a Confederate statue, resulted in the deaths of three people, including a young woman who was killed when an alleged white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of liberal activists.

Since then, elected officials in Lexington, Kentucky, and Gainesville, Florida, have announced plans to remove local Confederate statues. In Birmingham, Alabama, where state law prevents the removal of these monuments, city officials have veiled them from sight. And in Durham, North Carolina, protesters took it upon themselves Monday to topple a Confederate statue during a demonstration.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump forcefully defended Confederate monuments, as well as the groups that have mobilized, often violently to prevent their removal.