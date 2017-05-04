Hunger Strikers At Yale Have Entered Their Second Week Without Food

After eight days of hunger striking, Julia Powers says, with mild understatement, that she has felt "hungry, from time to time," but also "sustained" by the support of those who visit her union's impromptu encampment, built by engineering students near the center of Yale University's bustling campus.

Powers, along with seven other Yale graduate students, is eating nothing — and drinking only water — in an attempt to pressure the university's administrators into accepting the unionization of hundreds of the school's graduate students.

Congresspeople, clergy, and a sympathetic singer-songwriter have shown up to support the hunger strikers, who have now entered their second week of fasting.

Others, like the Yale College Republicans, have enthusiastically trolled them, organizing a barbecue nearby in the early days of the hunger strike. An anonymous Yale alumnus had a local pizza joint deliver the fasting students $200 worth of pizza.

"None of that particularly phased us," said hunger striker Charles Decker, who said he found it ironic the barbecuers set up their fragrant grilling station "fifty feet away from Woodbridge Hall, where the Yale administration sits and waits for the Trump administration to bail them out" of having to negotiate.

On Wednesday, Yale President Peter Salovey said doctors from the school's heath service had visited the hunger strikers. "I hope these individuals will decide to end their fast before medical intervention is needed," he said in an email to the Yale community. "Threats of self-harm have no place in rational debate when an established dispute resolution process still exists."

And as the hunger strikers enter risky medical territory, their opponents in the campus Republican chapter are dialing back on the barbecues. "We're not giving any interviews at this time," a Yale College Republicans co-president wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News, "due to concerns for the physical safety of our members."

The organization did not respond to further inquiries about the origins of the concerns or whether they had found a safe space on campus.