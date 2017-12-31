A Conspiracy Theorist Who Believes In The "Pizzagate" Hoax Came At Chrissy Teigen And She Had None Of It

Saturday evening, a Twitter user promoting the long-disproved "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory posted a thread accusing model–chef–Twitter–star Chrissy Teigen of being a member of the non-existent celebrity pedophile ring supposedly run out of the basement of a pizza parlor. In the tweet, which has since been deleted, the user, @LizCrokin, posted photos of Teigen's infant daughter Luna in costume, told readers to "note the pizza emoji," and used hashtags associated with the alt-right and white supremacists, including #TheStorm.

Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory in which some Donald Trump supporters claimed, with no evidence, that top Democratic party officials were running a satanic pedophilia ring out of Comet Ping Pong, a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor. Crokin's tweets apparently suggested that the pictures of Luna were evidence that Teigen and her family were members of the ring.

Particularly worrisome for Teigen was the fact that the Twitter user had mentioned Luna, Teigen's 1-year-old-daughter with musician John Legend, in the attacks.

Reached for comment Sunday, a Twitter spokesperson said that "if an account is under review for breaking our rules, we can re-evaluate the account's verification at that time."



A BuzzFeed News analysis recently found that viral fake news generated more engagement on Facebook in 2017 than in 2016, when it was widely credited with helping to elect Donald Trump, and when the Pizzagate conspiracy first came to light. Asked about Twitter's role in the fake news ecosystem, a spokesperson pointed BuzzFeed News to a company blog post on misinformation, specifically a section stating that "Twitter’s open and real-time nature is a powerful antidote to the spreading of all types of false information." "This is important because we cannot distinguish whether every single Tweet from every person is truthful or not," the section continues. "We, as a company, should not be the arbiter of truth. Journalists, experts and engaged citizens Tweet side-by-side correcting and challenging public discourse in seconds. These vital interactions happen on Twitter every day, and we’re working to ensure we are surfacing the highest quality and most relevant content and context first." BuzzFeed News has reached out to Teigen through her representatives and will update with any comment.

