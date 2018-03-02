The Weinstein Company Is Being Taken Over By Investors Who Plan To Set Up A Victims Fund

Assets of the company co-founded by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein are being sold off to a group of investors who plan to set up a victims' compensation fund and install a majority-women board of directors.

The deal was announced in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter by Maria Contreras-Sweet, the Obama-era leader of the Small Business Administration, and saves the Weinstein Company from having to file for bankruptcy.

Negotiations with Contreras-Sweet and a group of investors led by billionaire Ron Burkle had stalled after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Company and its founders and questioned the existence of a promised victims fund. The remaining three-member board then announced that they had no other options but to file for bankruptcy.

The new deal would give the investment group control over the studio's assets in a deal worth about $500 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. It would reportedly give the group a 51% stake in the company, which has been in a tailspin since investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker revealed decades of sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein, who was once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives.

The Weinstein Company was already in a precarious financial position before the allegations, struggling with a large amount of debt and a lack of hit films in recent years, the LA Times reported.



Weinstein, who founded the company with his brother, Bob, in 2005, was fired in the wake of the allegations. Bob Weinstein remains on the board.

The allegations, which Weinstein has repeatedly denied, sparked a reckoning over workplace sexual misconduct and the #MeToo movement, further damaging the company through its repeated association with news reports about sexual misconduct.