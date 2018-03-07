The Hollywood Agent Who Allegedly Groped Terry Crews Won't Face Charges

The high-powered Hollywood agent who allegedly groped actor Terry Crews will not face charges because the case falls outside the statute of limitations, Los Angeles officials confirmed Wednesday.

Los Angeles police in November opened an investigation into the allegation after the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star filed a report against talent agent Adam Venit. The LAPD would not elaborate on the specific allegations Crews outlined in his police report, citing privacy laws regarding sexual assault cases. But on Oct. 10, Crews said in a series of tweets that he was at an event in 2016 with his wife when a Hollywood executive groped him.

Later, on ABC's Good Morning America, the former football player confirmed news reports that the alleged assaulter was high-powered talent agent Adam Venit.

