Investors Just Pulled Out Of A Deal To Buy The Weinstein Company After Discovering A Lot More Debt

The pending sale of the Weinstein Company to a group of investors who had planned to set up a victims' compensation fund and install a majority-women board of directors fell through Tuesday after they discovered millions in previously undisclosed debt.

The sell off of the company cofounded by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had been announced last week, but according to a source close to the negotiations, the buyers learned on Tuesday that there was $64 million in undisclosed debt and other liabilities.

Maria Contreras-Sweet, the Obama-era leader of the Small Business Administration who had been spearheading the buyout, said she was disappointed by the discovery.

"We have received disappointing information about the viability of completing this transaction," Contreras-Sweet said. "As a result, we have decided to terminate this transaction."

A spokesperson for the Weinstein Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Negotiations with Contreras-Sweet and a group of investors led by billionaire Ron Burkle had stalled after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Company and its founders and questioned the existence of a promised victims’ fund.