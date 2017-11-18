Actor Aurora Perrineau Files Police Report Accusing "Girls" Writer Of Sexual Assault

A representative for Perrineau, who recently appeared in the movie Passengers , starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Authorities would not elaborate on what the allegations involved, citing privacy laws for sexual assault cases.

The 23-year-old filed her report at the Los Angeles County sheriff's station in West Hollywood, which has since passed it on to LA police for investigation, Deputy Sgt. Salvador Rios confirmed to BuzzFeed News Friday.

Miller's attorney, Matthew B. Walerstein, said his client "categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims." Walerstein also said Miller was contacted several weeks ago by someone who, on Perrineau's behalf, "sought substantial monetary damages" from him.

Miller's legal team subsequently gathered "overwhelming evidence" what Walerstein said contradicted Perrineau’s "false and offensive claims," which were first reported by the Wrap.

"Only after her demands for money were rebuffed did Ms. Perrineau go to the police," Walerstein added in a statement. "Mr. Miller looks forward to sharing all evidence and information with any and all authorities seeking the truth in this matter."

Girls showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner defended Miller in a statement to BuzzFeed News:

During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate.

But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.

In addition to HBO's Girls, Miller has worked as co–executive producer on American Dad, and producer on King of the Hill. He is just the latest Hollywood executive to face allegations of assault since the sexual misconduct scandal involving movie mogul Harvey Weinstein broke in October.

