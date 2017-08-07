Pro-Trump Commentator Leaves CNN To Host "Real News" Videos For The President's Facebook

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany has left her position at CNN, and is now giving positive news updates about President Donald Trump for his official Facebook page.

The "Real News" segment on Trump's Facebook debuted last week, featuring the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In the first video, she promised a weekly update on the president's accomplishments.

On Sunday, McEnany said she was speaking from Trump Tower and again offered a run-down of positive stories about the president, peppered with messages about Trump's priorities.

"President Trump also honored veterans as a whole with yet another [Veterans Administration] reform package that will enable millions of veterans to receive better access to care," McEnany said in Sunday's video. "President Trump is dedicated to honoring these men and women who fought valiantly for this country and ensuring they receive the care they deserve."

"I'm Kayleigh McEnany, and that's the real news," she signed off.



Just a day earlier, the commentator announced on Twitter that she was leaving CNN, where she had worked as a contributor, often appearing on panels as a supporter of the president and his agenda.