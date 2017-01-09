Get Our App!
Entertainment

Here’s The Real Reason Why This Woman Wasn’t Clapping During Meryl Streep’s Speech

As people around her clapped and cheered, one woman in the Golden Globes audience appeared unmoved — but “the truth is I had tears coming to my eyes.”

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A clip of Meryl Streep’s speech on Sunday at the Golden Globes showed the audience clapping and cheering — except for one woman in green.

A gif of the woman’s reaction was retweeted thousands of times Monday and drew attention from some who had been critical of Streep for describing Donald Trump as a bully.

“There are many Conservatives in Hollywood. They need to start taking a stand!!! Many angry faces in audience during Meryl’s pathetic rant,” one response said.

2. The woman in the clip is Sharon Waxman, founder and CEO of entertainment news site The Wrap. And she wasn’t disgruntled by Streep’s speech at all.

View this image ›

Jordan Strauss / AP

3. “The truth is I had tears coming to my eyes as I watched Meryl’s speech, which I thought was courageous and inspiring,” Waxman told BuzzFeed News.

“Sadly, I apparently have a significant ‘resting bitch face,’” Waxman added.

“As a human being and not only as a journalist, I thought her speech was moving, and brave.”

Streep’s powerful speech called on Hollywood to stand together against disrespect and violence, and she criticized Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

Trump, in response, said he had never imitated the reporter — in spite of video evidence to the contrary. He called Streep, who has the most Golden Globes wins of any actor as well as three Oscars, “over-rated.”

