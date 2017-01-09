Here’s The Real Reason Why This Woman Wasn’t Clapping During Meryl Streep’s Speech

“There are many Conservatives in Hollywood. They need to start taking a stand!!! Many angry faces in audience during Meryl’s pathetic rant,” one response said.

A gif of the woman’s reaction was retweeted thousands of times Monday and drew attention from some who had been critical of Streep for describing Donald Trump as a bully.

Can't stop watching this lady having NONE of Meryl Streep. 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes

3. “The truth is I had tears coming to my eyes as I watched Meryl’s speech, which I thought was courageous and inspiring,” Waxman told BuzzFeed News.

Eloquence. @thewrap #GoldenGlobes — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman)

“Sadly, I apparently have a significant ‘resting bitch face,’” Waxman added.

“As a human being and not only as a journalist, I thought her speech was moving, and brave.”

Streep’s powerful speech called on Hollywood to stand together against disrespect and violence, and she criticized Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

Trump, in response, said he had never imitated the reporter — in spite of video evidence to the contrary. He called Streep, who has the most Golden Globes wins of any actor as well as three Oscars, “over-rated.”

