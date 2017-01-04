Four Teens In Custody After Torture Shown In "Disturbing" Facebook Live Video

Facebook ID: 10268498

Chicago police are investigating after a Facebook Live video appeared to show a young man being tied up and attacked by several people.



Four people were taken into custody on Wednesday and are expected to be charged, police said. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the treatment of the young man, who he described as having “mental health challenges,” was sickening.

In the video, a young white man is seen restrained, his mouth covered with duct tape as he sits on the ground. A young black man holding a knife cuts his clothing as well as his scalp.

“Fuck Donald Trump, fuck white people,” the man says.

Johnson said police were investigating if the incident was a hate crime, but so far he said there was no indication it was motivated by politics or race.

“Some of this is just stupidity,” he said. “People just ranting about something they think might make a headline. We’ll keep investigating, and we’ll let the facts guide us on how this concludes.”

The video was shot by a young black woman, who laughs, smokes and for most of the video, turns the camera to face herself and several other people.

Chicago police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said the victim knew one of the alleged attackers from school. The victim, who was reported missing from his home in a Chicago suburb, initially voluntarily went his acquaintance to the city in a stolen van, Duffin said.

The alleged attackers were 18, he said.

Facebook ID: 10268564

Police said they first encountered the victim as he was walking in the 3400 block of West Lexington. Officers saw he was in distress, and he was taken to a hospital. His condition was stable, but he was traumatized, police said.

“It took most of the night for him to calm down enough to talk with us,” Duffin said.

Later on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Lexington, where there was signs of a struggle and evidence that linked the disoriented man to the location, police said.



“At this point CPD believes the video is credible and detectives are questioning persons of interest in the case,” police said in a statement.