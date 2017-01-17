Get Our News App
A Man Tried To Set Himself On Fire Outside Of Donald Trump’s DC Hotel

The man told a reporter that he had tried to set himself on fire as a protest against the president-elect.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A man burned himself Tuesday night as he set a fire outside of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

Police were first called about the fire on Pennsylvania Avenue at 9:22 p.m., Officer Hugh Carew of the DC Metropolitan Police Department told BuzzFeed News. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his burns and the fire is under investigation, he said.

No other damage was immediately reported.

2. The man told an NBC reporter that he had been trying to light himself on fire as a form of protest against President-elect Donald Trump.

3. “I was trying to set myself on fire as an act of protest,” the man told NBC Washington. “Protesting the fact that we’ve elected somebody incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States.”

"I was trying to set myself on fire as an act of protest," the man told NBC Washington. "Protesting the fact that we've elected somebody incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States."

View this image ›

NBC DC / Via Twitter: @shomaristone

The man’s injuries were not visible in the video, and more information about his condition was not immediately available.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
