A Man Tried To Set Himself On Fire Outside Of Donald Trump’s DC Hotel

1. A man burned himself Tuesday night as he set a fire outside of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

Fire dept puts out fire where man self immolation in front of Trump Hotel DC. He put fire out himself before walkin… https://t.co/1VPypYGgjx — Michael Shoag (@MikeShoag)

Police were first called about the fire on Pennsylvania Avenue at 9:22 p.m., Officer Hugh Carew of the DC Metropolitan Police Department told BuzzFeed News. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his burns and the fire is under investigation, he said.

No other damage was immediately reported.

