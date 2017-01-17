A Man Tried To Set Himself On Fire Outside Of Donald Trump’s DC Hotel

1. A man burned himself Tuesday night as he set a fire outside of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.
Fire dept puts out fire where man self immolation in front of Trump Hotel DC. He put fire out himself before walkin… https://t.co/1VPypYGgjx— Michael Shoag (@MikeShoag)
Police were first called about the fire on Pennsylvania Avenue at 9:22 p.m., Officer Hugh Carew of the DC Metropolitan Police Department told BuzzFeed News. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his burns and the fire is under investigation, he said.
No other damage was immediately reported.
2. The man told an NBC reporter that he had been trying to light himself on fire as a form of protest against President-elect Donald Trump.
3. “I was trying to set myself on fire as an act of protest,” the man told NBC Washington. “Protesting the fact that we’ve elected somebody incapable of respecting the Constitution of the United States.”
The man’s injuries were not visible in the video, and more information about his condition was not immediately available.
